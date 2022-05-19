10 Gemini-Inspired Nail Art Ideas For the Chaotic Season

As Gemini is the sign of the twins, it also means twice the trouble (but also twice the fun) is on the horizon for the season. Taking place between May 21 and June 21, Gemini season is known for being a highly social time— meaning you’re going to want to have your nails done. Whether it’s an intimate dinner with friends or a night out, you’re going to want to have a manicure that can take you anywhere.

Up ahead, we’ve compiled the most playful Gemini-inspired nail art ideas for the highly indecisive star sign.