Social distancing is still in full force throughout much of the country, and because of it, many hair salons remain closed. These specific closures have thrown a wrench into a lot of people's day to day lives, and for Black women especially, it's resulted in a swift switch-up of their hair routines — whether that means simply having to do your own hair, or in many cases, having to unexpectedly chart new waters and go natural. To address these transitional phases, and the ways in which they look different for everyone, Dove, Suave, and SheaMoisture have teamed up to introduce the #WashDayLive campaign, a virtual support system for those with natural hair that offers expert advice on tending to textured and curly hair.

The brands are bringing #WashDayLive to life with various programming running through June 15. The campaign is bringing master stylists, influencers, and a handful of other inspiring Black women together virtually to share hair stories, demonstrate new and protective styles, offer care tips, and engage in informational dialogue right from home. The series will offer new, 30-minute Instagram Live chats twice-weekly, with Dove having kicked off the first week of programming on May 18, introducing viewers to its new Amplified Textures product range, joined by guests like celebrity stylist @UrsulaStephen and natural hair influencer @NaturallyNella, who will be going live on May 24 at 6PM ET.

Weeks two through four will consist of programming led by SheaMoisture — with a focus on styling — followed by Suave with a focus on refreshing and maintaining natural hair at home.

Perhaps most exciting, the three brands have teamed up with beauty app SWIVEL to offer free, virtual 1:1 stylist consultations — a $50 value that Dove, Suave, and SheaMoisture have committed to paying to not only support those at home looking for guidance, but to support the stylists who are with little or no work as a direct result of the stay-home orders. Spots are filling up quickly, so if you're interested, it's best to move fast. All you need to do is book your appointment online with code WashDayLive, and you and your hair will finally be in the hands of a professional (metaphorically speaking).