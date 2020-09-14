The Glossier Boy Brow has become somewhat of a storied product for the popular millennial pink beauty brand. Online reviewers and makeup experts alike have long lauded the eyebrow gel, touting its seemingly magical ability to shape even the most unruly of brows. Nearly five years after the product first launched, Glossier has announced a brand new shade, and it's available right now.

Boy Brow officially comes in auburn, joining other hues in the Glossier gel family that include clear, black, brown, and blond. Retailing for $16, the tiny tube of wonder provides serious results, fluffing and conditioning the brows.

Unlike the clear formula, which does not add any tint of color when applied, auburn will help firm up and shape brows. The creamy wax adds only a subtle touch of color, and the auburn shade is a perfect middle hue for those that don't quite fall under the brown or blond category.

Before this latest shade addition, the Boy Brow had already become Glossier's top-selling product, with the brand reporting that more than 4 million tubes had been sold. More than a few famous faces have also shared in the brow grooming love, with Glossier reporting that celebrities including Beyoncé, SZA, Hillary Duff, and Timothée Chalamet have all used the product.

See the shade for yourself, below.