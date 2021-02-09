Gorilla Glue Girl Has Received the Support Of the Internet — And a Plastic Surgeon

Beauty
Follow along with the TikTok hair saga.
The Internet has done some good, rallying behind an unexpected hair mistake. Tessica Brown, a TikTok user now known as Gorilla Glue Girl, is now a viral star, and it all started with a TikTok video and a bottle of product that should never be used on hair. Ahead, follow along with the journey of Gorilla Glue Girl.
It all started on Friday, February 4, when Brown shared a TikTok video, revealing that a month ago she had used Gorilla Glue spray on her hair. Calling it a "bad idea," she admitted she had attempted to replace her usual styling spray — which was out — with the product. Since then, her hair had remained immobile, and she couldn’t get the product out.