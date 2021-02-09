Lauren Rearick
Courtesy of Tessica Brown's TikTok

Gorilla Glue Girl Has Received the Support Of the Internet — And a Plastic Surgeon

Follow along with the TikTok hair saga.

The Internet has done some good, rallying behind an unexpected hair mistake. Tessica Brown, a TikTok user now known as Gorilla Glue Girl, is now a viral star, and it all started with a TikTok video and a bottle of product that should never be used on hair. Ahead, follow along with the journey of Gorilla Glue Girl.

Courtesy Tessica Brown TikTok

It all started on Friday, February 4, when Brown shared a TikTok video, revealing that a month ago she had used Gorilla Glue spray on her hair. Calling it a "bad idea," she admitted she had attempted to replace her usual styling spray — which was out — with the product. Since then, her hair had remained immobile, and she couldn’t get the product out.

