A Step-By-Step Look At Gracie Abrams’ Glowy Holiday Makeup — EXCLUSIVE

The desire for a balls-to-the-wall holiday makeup look is only natural, with glitter and sparkles getting their much-awaited time in the sun — the sun being dimly lit corners of Christmas soirées and heavy-flash photos. But, if your holiday outfit includes a host of shimmer already or you’re just in a simpler state of mind as the year winds down, Gracie Abrams has some inspiration for us. Her makeup artist, Emily Cheng, created a look using Hourglass’ Ambient Lighting Edit in Swan that is ready for any and all festivities before we ring in 2026.

To note: The look was created for Outside Lands, a music festival in the middle of August, so it’s fitting that Cheng kept the skin “natural, luminous, and glowing all day,” as she exclusively tells NYLON, using the Veil Hydrating Skin Tint. Indeed, the entire look has a lit-from-within energy that not only kept Abrams cool under the stage lights, but translates handily to any holiday look. Cheng also stresses the key to any subtle yet flawless makeup look for the holiday season is to “let one element shine and keep the rest softly complementary.”

Courtesy of Hourglass

So, if you’re looking to play with blush placement, for example, Cheng recommends going a teensy bit higher than you normally would and sweeping it out toward your temples for a toasty Cindy Lou Who-inspired flush, sculpting out the face naturally without smothering it in contour. Before we give too much away, keep reading to see Cheng’s exact lip combo used on Abrams and the key to keeping it low-key this holiday season.

What lip combination did you use for Gracie’s Outside Lands look?

For this look, I used Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm in Slip paired with the Shape & Sculpt Lip Liners in Candid and Expose. I then layered the lip liners with Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balms in Sense and Slip, which created a beautifully soft and dimensional finish.

What tips can you share about blush placement for the holiday season?

Focus on creating a lifted, fresh effect. Applying blush slightly higher on the cheekbone, I used Ambient Lighting Blush in Sublime Flush to create Gracie’s look for Outside Lands, and sweeping it toward the temple adds a festive, sculpted warmth without overpowering the look. It complements both minimal and bold holiday makeup beautifully.

Are there any colors in the Swan Palette we should incorporate into our winter looks?

The entire palette is versatile and perfect for year-round use, but Mauve Fusion is a standout for winter. I love its plum, berry tone, which adds depth and just creates the perfect finishing touch for any holiday look.

Courtesy of Hourglass

How can we achieve a similar eye effect using the palette?

Hourglass’ Minimalist Curator Eyeshadow Palette was the key to this look. Its range of neutral, buildable tones allows for seamless sculpting, definition, and subtle enhancement — perfect for creating Gracie’s eye shape while keeping the look modern and understated.

I rely on the Minimalist Curator Eyeshadow Palette to sculpt and define the eyes, even as a base. I start with Neutral Beige on the brow bone for brightness. To shape the crease and add lower-lash definition, I mix Muted Taupe Beige with Charcoal Brown, adjusting the intensity depending on how sculpted I want the eyes to appear. I often sweep the taupe shade out toward the temple to subtly lift the eyes. Finally, I use Deep Brown close to the lash line, often as a soft liner.

Courtesy of Hourglass

What are your dos and don’ts for holiday makeup?

I don’t like to tie myself to strict rules, especially as holiday makeup should be fun and expressive. When I’m creating a statement look, I spotlight a single feature like eyes or lips to keep the overall effect balanced. Let one element shine and keep the rest softly complementary.

What’s the key to achieving Gracie’s signature glow?

Hourglass’ Veil Hydrating Skin Tint is essential for her radiant base — it gives her that seamless lit-from-within glow that effortlessly transitions from day to night. Using the Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Brush, I apply a sheer layer over the skin, then lightly powder through the T-zone. This approach keeps her complexion natural, luminous, and glowing all day.