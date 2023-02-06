LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Lizzo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in ...
The Best Beauty Looks From The 2023 Grammy Awards

Lizzo, Taylor, Cardi, and more.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are upon us, celebrating the greatest accomplishments in music from the past year. Along with seeing the stars of our Spotify playlists perform and accept their well-deserved praise, we also get to see how they show up and show out for the festivities. From music videos to the red carpet, musicians know how to push the envelope when it comes to makeup and hair, so there is no shortage of fabulous looks on music’s biggest night.

Tap through for the best and boldest beauty looks from the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja Cat

Hair: JStay Ready using ghd hot tools and Professional Hair Labs

Makeup: Ernesto Casillas using Charlotte Tilbury and Kiss Lashess

