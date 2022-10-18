Throughout history, artists have dabbed in the grotesque. From Roman paintings that merged the human form with animals and plants to Lady Gaga’s iconic 2010 MTV Video Music Awards “meat dress”, grotesque art explores all things strange, mysterious, fantastic, hideous, and ugly. But after years of ubiquity of “clean makeup”, this exaggerated (and often messy) aesthetic is making its way back into the beauty trend cycle.

With Halloween on the horizon, there’s no better time to try the most shocking and cutting-edge grotesque beauty trends than now. Here are nine trends to experiment with (if you dare).