Jacquelyn Greenfield
US actress Hailee Steinfeld arrives for the premiere of Marvel Studios' television miniseries "Hawke...
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Beauty

Hailee Steinfeld’s Beauty Evolution, From Indie Ingenue to MCU’s Newest Star

Her best beauty moments off the big screen.

Hailee Steinfeld is living the Hollywood dream. The actress, singer, and fashion icon has come along way from her child actor days. The Sagittarius queen has done it all from movies, to a concert tour, to sitting front row at fashion week. Now, she’s currently leading two hype-worthy streaming TV series, Dickinson and Hawkeye, all while looking so effortlessly amazing.

Up ahead, we gathered the actresses’ best red carpet beauty moments so far.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

2010, Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party

Arriving to one of her first red carpet events at 13 years old, Steinfeld was a just a cute tween with straightened light brown hair.

