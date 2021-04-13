Beauty
From brunette hair to a moody lip.
In her rise to supermodel stardom, Hailey Bieber has experimented with her glam routine plenty. Known for her platinum blonde hair and golden makeup palette, Bieber has unveiled the occasional surprise, including bold lips and changes in hair color. Ahead, see her complete beauty evolution.
As a member of the Baldwin family, Hailey Bieber spent much of her life on the red carpet. As she grew older, the model started to experiment with makeup, including this moody, dark look.