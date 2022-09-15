How To Get Hailey Bieber’s “Brownie Glazed Lips” Look

Hailey Bieber recently went viral on TikTok (once again) for sharing her new favorite lip look. She captioned the video showing her shiny pout, “ready for all the fall things including brownie glazed lips ✨✨✨🤎🤎🤎”. Lucky for everyone, she later demoed how to get the sultry look in two simple steps, and thus a new fall 2022 trend was born— and it’s easy for anyone to wear.

Tap ahead for 10 product options to help recreate the perfect brownie glazed lip recipe to get the look for yourself.