10 Spooky Cute Press-on Sets For Instant Halloween Nails

Beauty
Sets you’ll want to wear all pumpkin season.
For some, not having enough time to get your nails done is its own kind of Halloween nightmare. This October, decompress the stress of spending a lot of time (or money) at the nail salon with a fun and festive set of Halloween press-ons. You’re only five minutes away from a holiday ready mani.
Up ahead, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite scary chic Halloween press-on sets.
This Nightmare Before Christmas featuring Jack Skellington are giving us major Hot Topic vibes.