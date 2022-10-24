13 Halloween Beauty Buys That You’ll Enjoy More Than Candy

Beauty
All treats, no tricks.
Not everyone is into scary stuff for Halloween. All Hallow’s Eve doesn’t always have to be about jump scares and pranks, it can also be about costumes, glitter and glam. Halloween is a great time of year to try out a different makeup and hair look under the guise of dressing up.
So, for those who prefer treats to tricks, here are 13 Halloween-inspired beauty products for spooky season and beyond.
This limited edition banana flavored balm moistures lips and screams Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!