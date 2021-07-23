Beauty
Nail inspiration from the fashion icon.
Let’s face it, there’s a lot to like about Harry Styles. The previous One Direction star has had a style evolution in the past few years towards hight fashion. But mostly, he’s just plain cool.
Along with skirts, dresses, and jewelry, manicures are a staple for the artist. As a growing number of men feel more comfortable experimenting with nail art, we look back at his most iconic manicures to inspire our next trip to the salon.
These smiles Jenny Longworth did for Styles’ in 2019 are still a major trend this summer.