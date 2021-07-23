Let’s face it, there’s a lot to like about Harry Styles. The previous One Direction star has had a style evolution in the past few years towards hight fashion. But mostly, he’s just plain cool.

Along with skirts, dresses, and jewelry, manicures are a staple for the artist. As a growing number of men feel more comfortable experimenting with nail art, we look back at his most iconic manicures to inspire our next trip to the salon.