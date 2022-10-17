A Hayley Williams Hair Salon Is Coming Soon To Nashville

If there’s one thing that Hayley Williams is known for, aside from being the lead vocalist of the rock band Paramore, of course, it’s her ever changing bright and experimental hair color. Although her most frequently seen shades are variations of hot red and orange, her long-time hairstylist Brian O'Connor has seen her through every color, from vibrant purple to icy white blonde. Currently Williams is back to her signature fiery red hair, but that’s not her only hair-related update of recent. Williams just announced on October 17, she and O’Connor have teamed up to share their love of hair with the world, starting with a new salon in Nashville.

The soon to be salon is called Fruits Hair Lab. It is a green circle, carbon-neutral salon coming soon to Nashville, Tennessee, where Williams currently resides and runs her at-home hair color company Good Dye Young from. The salon’s Instagram bio describes the upcoming project as “an inclusive safe space to express yourself through hair”. Williams shared a series of photos of the hair salon to her own Instagram: “coming soon to Nashville !!!!🍌This has been 2 years in the making for @colormebrian and I. Cannot wait to welcome the curious and courageous into this space in a couple more weeks. We’re almost there! So much to say… more details later,” Williams wrote as a caption on her Instagram post,

From the teaser images, the salon looks to be big, bright, and airy, with Williams herself shown to be relaxing in one of the hair basins. O'Connor also posted about the new venture on his Instagram, posing by the new logo in neon lights. “IT'S HAPPENING! I am SO excited to say that Hayley and I are opening our VERY OWN hair salon in Nashville, TN called FRUITS! This has been a dream of mine since I was 12 years old and I can't believe I'm finally able to say this. @fruitshairlab will be opening soon... stay tuned for more info,” he wrote as the caption.

With the opening date still yet to be announced by Williams or O'Connor, alongside any more details about the offerings, we’ll have to stay tuned for more details on when Fruits Hair Lab will start taking bookings. However, it’s clear that Williams wants to share some bright-hued hair color love with Nashville very soon.