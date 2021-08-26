The nostalgic 2000s aesthetic is showing up everywhere, from low rise jeans to smaller beauty details (think tramp stamps and blue eyeshadow). Manicures are no exception. The latest revival trend is what Gen Z is calling, heart nails. According to new Pinterest data, “Y2K heart nails” is the top beauty search trend for August, confirming they’ll be everywhere this coming fall.

Get involved with these cutesy heart designs and tap through for ideas on how to spread the love.