Cleansing is arguably one of the first and foremost steps in any skincare routine, which is probably why Herbivore Botanicals took its time creating its very first cleanser. On July 14, the brand — known for its vegan, sustainable, and 100 percent natural products — introduced its Pink Cloud Creamy Jelly Cleanser ($24), a low-foaming, non-drying, and fragrance-free formula for your softest skin yet.

Available online at both Sephora and Herbivore Botanicals, the pH-balanced formula makes for a solid, hydrated and prepped base, to the rest of your skincare routine's benefit. Joining Herbivore's popular Pink Cloud collection, the cleanser is formulated with a dreamy blend of Tremella Mushroom, a hydration hero that adds a refreshing bounce and jelly texture; rose water and coconut water for gentle nourishment and hydration; vegan squalane that adds a creamy slip to help remove makeup; and decyl glucoside, responsible for the low-foam lather that leaves your skin soft to the touch without leaving it feeling tight or stripped.

As always, Herbivore's products are synthetic-free, vegan, cruelty-free, plant-based, and packaged in sustainable glass bottles — and the Pink Cloud Cleanser is no exception. While the product is still extremely new, early Sephora reviews are looking bright. "I've been dying for herbivore to release a cleanser and this lived up to everything I was hoping it would be," shared one five-star reviewer. "Not only did the texture feel so good on my skin, but the cleanser was AMAZING at removing my makeup — eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and all," shared another.

What's more, the brand has committed to donating $1 of every cleanser sold on its website to Black Lives Matter for the rest of 2020, in an ongoing effort to support the continued fight against racial injustice in the U.S.

See the cleanser in all of its foaming glory via Herbivore's Instagram announcement, below.