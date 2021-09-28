Thermal Nails Are Fall’s Hottest Manicure Trend

We’re entering colder weather but that doesn’t mean that we can’t up the temperature with our nails. We’ve been seeing nail art inspired by thermal imaging cameras start to gradually trend on Instagram for the last few months. However, it’s Megan Thee Stallion’s recent post that has secured thermal nails a spot as a major fall beauty look.

With a blue, green, yellow, and red color palette, Megan’s nails looked like they were straight from a world map (in the best possible way). Tap through for all the ways you can join her with this hot girl manicure.