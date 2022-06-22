First there was “glass skin”, then there was “glazed doughnut skin”, but now, Jell-O skin has entered the chat. This Korean beauty skincare trend has been all the rage across social media platforms, especially TikTok, as users of the app try to get their skin to look as juicy, glowy, and bouncy as possible. Luckily, it’s not as unattainable as it may seem online. With a consistent skincare routine, especially proper skin hydration and sun protection (of course), this look can be achievable for everyone.

Up ahead, check out NYLON’s picks for getting the glossy Jell-O skin look of your skin care dreams.