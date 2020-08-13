Hunter Schafer Is The New Face Of Shiseido Makeup

The cast of HBO's Euphoria is racking up all of the beauty campaigns, just like they deserve. On August 12, Japanese powerhouse Shiesedo Makeup announced 21-year-old Hunter Schafer as its newest global brand ambassador. According to the brand, she'll make her first campaign appearance for an entirely new product in early 2021.

Aside from her groundbreaking work portraying transgender teen Jules Vaughn in Euphoria, Schafer is an accomplished artist — she was named a finalist in the National Young Arts Foundation competition while attending college in 2017 — along with being a fixture on the high fashion circuit, walking the runways for Dior, Rick Owens, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, and more.

“We are so thrilled to collaborate with someone as creative, expressive, and authentic as Hunter,” James Boehmer, Global Artistic Director for Shiseido Makeup, shared in a press release. “She really represents the current zeitgeist of beauty in that there are no rules, no boundaries, and no restrictions.”

For Schafer, aligning with the brand in this was an equally fulfilling — and easy — decision.

"When I look at Shiseido, I see a level of artistic energy that is really unique," Schafer shared in a press release. "As someone who likes to be artistic with makeup, that was something that instantly attracted me to the brand. Shiseido is about more than trying to look pretty or appeal to a specific standard of beauty. Shiseido is parallel to art."

Watch out Schafer's announcement video with the brand, below.