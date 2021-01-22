If you constantly struggle with liking a haircut or dye job after you leave the salon, wigs might be your answer. The post-haircut regret is very real, and seemingly always there, and while I so often wish to partake in every current hair trend — including, but not limited to curtain bangs, creative coloring, and length that goes past my shoulders — I can never decide whether I really like how a particular style looks on me.

Wigs are a celebrity mainstay, as stars like Kylie Jenner and Cardi B swap out styles on the daily. However, affordability and availability can be an issue for those of us without a hefty bank account; price and process can also play a factor in making your hair dreams happen via the salon. Thankfully, companies like Insert Name Here Hair are here to help, with a selection of wigs, hairpieces, ponytails, and more that span multiple price ranges and styles.

I jumped at the chance to try out a number of styles and color options that required making no literal changes to my hair. Below, you can follow along as I tried different styles, ranking each on comfort, application, how realistic the wig looked, and how ready the wig was to go from the box to my hair.

I found Henny be a bit more difficult to apply than past INH wigs I've used. Perhaps partially due to the design, material, or the addition of bangs, I couldn't seem to get this over my head and situated correctly. It did take some trial and error, but once it was on, it felt comfortable and I wore it for awhile.

Depending on your comfort level with bang length, I could see some wanting to trim the wig's bangs. However, I chose to split mine apart, and found the hair to be out of the way, but still cute. I have dyed my hair darker in the past, and this color, as well as the styling, looked very realistic. I would reach for this wig again, especially when I think I want bangs.

Comfort: 4/5

Application: 3/5

Realistic: 5/5

Ready To Use: 4/5

My dreams of fronting a pop punk act briefly came true with this wig. It went on super easily, felt comfortable, and wasn't noticeable as I went about my day. The coloring was quite vibrant, and if you've ever dreamed of having a bold hair color, but felt too afraid to go for it, this is perfect for a trial run. The bangs were long, but I found them easy to split apart and tousle.

Comfort: 5/5

Application: 5/5

Realistic: 5/5

Ready To Use: 5/5

This was another wig that I was able to take out of the netting, run my fingers through, and then immediately apply. It fit my head perfectly, and I didn't have to make any adjustments in sizing. I liked the longer bangs of this one, and they were able to easily be parted or styled. I found the styling and part on this one to be among the most realistic of the INH wigs I've tried, and it was also among the lightest, making it an easy option for long-wear.

Comfort: 5/5

Application: 5/5

Realistic: 5/5

Ready To Use: 5/5

I like the idea of Hi-Lites, but I don't like them for my hair. Two Hi-Lites come in each package, and both were long and straight. As someone with curly, medium-length hair, I knew as soon as I opened the product that the hair was too long and would require cutting. However, I was hesitant to make the trim, as I really struggled to find a placement that worked with my shorter layers.

I tried placing directly at the top of my head, but found that the hair didn't line up exactly to the root, and I felt that it then looked obvious that I was wearing a hair piece. I tried placing the pieces under other pieces of my natural hair, and I did like the idea behind this look, and it somewhat worked, but I couldn't get it to line up exactly how I wanted, and I was hesitant to cut the hair and not be able to take that trim back.

That being said, I imagine if you have long hair, these would work for you no problem. If I had parted my hair differently, straightened it out, and maybe didn't have shorter layers, I believe these would look great.

Comfort: 5/5

Application: 4/5

Realistic: 2/5

Ready To Use: 1/5

Zoeey is a perfect alternative for those that are serious about bangs. As a casual reviewer testing out the product, I did not fall in love.

Before purchasing, you are required to color match. The shade I selected ultimately did not match up with my hair, but this problem could likely be rectified with dye. INH also offers color matching services to customers.

With these wigs and hair pieces, I wanted to do as little as possible in the way of trimming and styling, because I'm not great with hair, or scissors. The bangs come packaged for shipping in a small box, and when you open, you'll find instructions that ask you to straighten the bangs out.

When straightened, I found that the length was too long for my taste. The fringe pieces that were intended for face framing were also longer than my natural hair, which meant that if I did decide to cut the bangs myself, I would likely need to work on two sections. For this reason, I would caution those with shorter hair against picking up the bangs for a quick look. The company does suggest pairing the style with a ponytail, which isn't an option for those with shorter hair.

As much as I was unsure about these bangs, I would still recommend them for someone that was truly serious about the style. Bangs are a commitment, and once you make that cut, you're stuck with the style and length until they grow back. The Zooey is a perfect alternative, and as long as you're comfortable with taking them to a stylist or doing a DIY trim, you could save yourself a future bangs mishap by giving these a go.

Comfort: 5/5

Application: 4/5

Realistic: 3/5

Ready To Use: 1/5

Near the end of 2020, INH released Bambi and Naomi — two 32-inch long wigs that feature bangs. As two of the longest wigs in the INH family, both Bambi and Naomi are quite heavy on the head, and yes, there's a whole lot of fake hair that makes the application a bit more tricky.

Of the two, I favored the blonde coloring in Bambi. However, due to the wig's size, I found myself struggling a bit at first with application. Once applied, I did notice the weight of this wig, and while it wasn't overtly uncomfortable, I couldn't imagine wearing it for a full day in the summer.

When it came to the wig's styling, I found that the length and texture wasn't as flattering as I had hoped. The excess hair does give you some room to play with accessories and added colorful extensions, but I didn't find myself totally loving how I looked in this one. To me, this one didn't seem as realistic either.

Comfort: 3/5

Application: 4/5

Realistic: 3/5

Ready To Use: 5/5

Final Thoughts

I will be turning to wigs again. Over the last few days, anytime I wanted to make a change in hair, I simply slipped on a wig. I wasn't required to spend hours in a salon chair to transition from hair from brunette to cotton candy pink, and when comparing the cost of a wig to that of a salon visit, it is an affordable, temporary option.

That being said, as is the case with any haircut or change, some of the wigs I tried didn't quite turn out how I envisioned. I don't know that I would reach for the INH bangs again, unless I was seriously considering a cut, but it was way easier to simply try the style, instead of actually cutting my hair. Sometimes, a change in hair is needed, and for those moments when I want to temporarily don a new color or try out a longer length, I now know that I can turn to wigs.