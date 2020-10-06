Beauty
Ilia Beauty’s New Liquid Powder Eye Tint Delivers Serious Color
No creasing or patching.
Liquid eyeshadows have long been the go-to for those who don't have the time (or, let's be honest, the technique) to create a full eye look from scratch. While the category has blown up over the last few years, it doesn't come without its flaws — from the patchy dry downs and ashy formulas, to limited shade offerings. Fortunately, Ilia Beauty launches its new Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint on Tuesday, a product that aims to right all of the category's previous wrongs.
Available for $28, it's a clean and majorly pigmented eyeshadow that goes on as a creamy liquid only to dry down into a weightless, metallic powder in seconds for an all-day hold. Its cushiony applicator wand allows the option to deliver a bold color payoff in just one sweep, or gently blend out for a more diffused, subtle wash — though your fingers can do the trick with this easy-to-move formula, too. The shadow comes in eight, soft and earthy tones, from sage green and taupe brown to muted lavender and burnt burgundy; all of which perform on all skin tones.
As is true with all Ilia products, the 99 percent natural, water-based eyeshadow is filled with good-for-the-skin ingredients — like smoothing Horse Chestnut Flower and antioxidant-rich Honokiol (Magnolia Bark Extract) — that work to be sure the color won't crease or budge.
See some of the shades in action below, and shop the collection of shadows at iliabeauty.com.