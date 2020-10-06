Liquid eyeshadows have long been the go-to for those who don't have the time (or, let's be honest, the technique) to create a full eye look from scratch. While the category has blown up over the last few years, it doesn't come without its flaws — from the patchy dry downs and ashy formulas, to limited shade offerings. Fortunately, Ilia Beauty launches its new Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint on Tuesday, a product that aims to right all of the category's previous wrongs.

Available for $28, it's a clean and majorly pigmented eyeshadow that goes on as a creamy liquid only to dry down into a weightless, metallic powder in seconds for an all-day hold. Its cushiony applicator wand allows the option to deliver a bold color payoff in just one sweep, or gently blend out for a more diffused, subtle wash — though your fingers can do the trick with this easy-to-move formula, too. The shadow comes in eight, soft and earthy tones, from sage green and taupe brown to muted lavender and burnt burgundy; all of which perform on all skin tones.

As is true with all Ilia products, the 99 percent natural, water-based eyeshadow is filled with good-for-the-skin ingredients — like smoothing Horse Chestnut Flower and antioxidant-rich Honokiol (Magnolia Bark Extract) — that work to be sure the color won't crease or budge.

See some of the shades in action below, and shop the collection of shadows at iliabeauty.com.

Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint in Glaze Ilia Beauty

Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint in Hatch Ilia Beauty

Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint in Mythic Ilia Beauty