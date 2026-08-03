When the last set at Lollapalooza wrapped on Friday in the Windy City, the night was just finding its second wind at the hottest after party. NYLON Nights and presenting sponsor NYX Professional Makeup teamed up to host the ultimate after-hours celebration, carrying the festival's energy well past midnight. More than 500 guests descended at the West Loop hotspot, Carbon, for a night that unfolded across two distinctly different worlds — a pulsing dance floor downstairs, and an immersive "Midnight Oasis" NYX beauty experience upstairs. On the decks, DJs me n ü and Hayden kept the crowd moving, proving the party was really just getting started.

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The Five-Senses Reset

Carbon's mezzanine was outfitted in NYX’s Midnight Oasis, inspired by the shades and scents of their new Smushy SOS Lip Mask line. The typical spa aesthetic gave way to mood lighting, sculptural florals, glowing cocktails, and tactile beauty moments. Designed around the five senses, the immersive journey invited guests to discover each Smushy SOS scent through a series of playful installations.

Deonté Lee/BFA

Deonté Lee/BFA

The BREATHE station was where Green Sereni-Tea green tea and Red-y 2 Chill peppermint scents came to life through chilled recovery shots, fragrant botanicals, and oversized sprigs of fresh mint. Guests were transported at the VIBE station to a Guava Glaze and Coconut Calm-inspired tropical escape, complete with market-style fruit displays, sand play therapy, and the Smushy collection woven throughout the space.

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At FEEL, backstage-inspired vanity stations encouraged guests to swipe on Peachy Pamper and Shea So Smooth lip masks while surrounded by fresh peaches and dramatic ostrich feathers. GLOW offered a softer moment, layering florals inspired by Lavender Soother and Rose Recharge scents, flickering candlelight, rose temporary tattoos, and NYX-branded lavender eye patches to take home.

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Deonté Lee/BFA

The experience concluded at SIP, where the bar served Smushy-inspired cocktails like the “Green Sereni-Tea” mixed cucumber-infused vodka with ginger, fresh lemon, and mint, and the popular “S.O.S. (Save Our Smooch)” combined tequila with passionfruit, pineapple, lemon, and tangerine, finished with the night's signature lip-shaped garnish.

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The bar crowd were also treated to ice-cold sips of Pacifico Clara, and went home with complimentary beer koozies that were handed out throughout the night. Before the night ended, waitresses walked around with trays full of Chicago-style hot dogs that gave the night a celebrated local touch.

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Deonté Lee/BFA

Guests left with a final parting gift on their way out: a custom, black NYLON tote bag to fill with their new NYX goodies.

Part dance party, part beauty playground, and part late-night escape, safe to say NYLON Nights delivered the festival weekend's can't-miss after-hours destinations.