One red carpet moment, Instagram post, or paparazzi photo snapped at a gas station can set off a trend that can alter the trajectory of fashion and beauty trends for months, even years. The people with the ability to cause that butterfly effect are among the coolest girls in music, acting, modeling, (and socialite-ing) — also known as It girls. They have a certain, untouchable je ne sais quoi that makes others want to absorb their essence. But often, the closest most of us can get to this level of cool is through copying a haircut or matching a lipstick shade or nail color to our muse.

However, It girls don’t create these moments entirely on their own. For every casual makeup-free face and thrown together updo with a ’90s banana clip, there are dozens of unseen appointments with behind-the-scenes experts who help maintain and help keep them on the cutting edge of trends. There are facialists with tech gadgets and magic masks for glowing skin; hair colorists mixing up the trendiest new colors; as well as hairstylists, makeup artists, and manicurists coordinating and calculating the magical beauty moments that happen on and off of the red carpet. These fine artists should get their due. Read on for some of the most in-demand hair pros, makeup artists, manicurists, and facialists of the moment, who keep the It girls looking like It girls.

The Hairstylists

Riawna Capri

Instagram: @riawna

Celebrity clients: Selena Gomez, Paris Jackson, Kristen Cavallari

Why It girls love them: Capri is a does-it-all hairstylist, colorist, and co-owner of celeb-favorite Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles with Nikki Lee. No matter the color or cut, her aesthetic is consistently California chic, which has earned her a loyal clientele who come to her for all their big hair changes — including Selena Gomez.

Irinel de Leon

Instagram: @hairinel

Celebrity clients: Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, Kourtney Kardashian Barker

Why It girls love them: De Leon has the cool-without-trying-too-hard hair vibe down. She styled the simple Coachella-ready braids for Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner that were endlessly recreated this year. She also styled Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s easy rockstar updo for her Italian wedding weekend.

Vernon François

Instagram: @vernonfrancois

Celebrity clients: Lupita Nyong’o, Amandla Stenberg, Willow Smith

Why It girls love them: François has a complete mastery of natural hair and curls, and styles them to their greatest potential. (Just envision about Lupita Nyong’o’s architetual hair looks). He also has his own line of hair products that are magic for anyone with waves, curls, or coils.

Marty Harper

Instagram: @themartyharper

Celebrity clients: Halsey, Naomi Osaka, Reneé Rap

Why It girls love them: Harper is known to push creative boundaries and create hair moments that take full attention. Think about Namoi Osaka at the 2022 Met Gala — or Halsey on any given day.

Clayton Hawkins

Instagram: @claytonhawkins

Celebrity clients: Olivia Rodrigo, Elizabeth Olsen, Megan Stalter, Aubrey Plaza

Why It girls love them: Hawkins’ ongoing collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo has solidified his status as the reigning king of the Y2K hair trend revival — but his looks are always fun and modernized, never costumey.

Jared Henderson

Instagram: @jstayready_

Celebrity clients: Doja Cat, Tems, Winnie Harlow, Bebe Rexha

Known for: Is there any celebrity that can keep a hairstylist on their toes quite like Doja Cat? J shows endless versatility making sure Doja never rocks the same style or hair piece twice.

Peter Lux

Instagram: @peterluxhair

Celebrity clients: Florence Pugh, Simone Ashley, Tilda Swinton

Why It girls love them: British It girls in particular seem to be fans of London and Los Angeles-based stylist, Lux. His elegant yet artistic vibe shines on red carpets, like at this most recent Venice Film Festival.

Glen Oropezo

Instagram: @glencocoforhair

Celebrity clients: Sydney Sweeney, Phoebe Bridgers, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Megan Fox

Why It girls love them: Oropezo makes red carpet sophistication still feel light and young — and always complete with a super glossy finish.

Laura Polko

Instagram: @laurapolko

Celebrity clients: Emma Chamberlain, Dixie D’Amelio, Gigi Hadid

Why It girls love them: Polko can fully transform a look with the most simple-seeming twists and braids, but also can go all in on a major hair overhaul. She styled Emma Chamberlain’s super sharp bob for the 2022 Met Gala, and even completely buzzed Dixie D’Amelio’s head in September.

The Colorists

Nicola Clarke

Instagram: @nicolaclarkecolour

Celebrity clients: Dua Lipa, Kate Moss, Emilia Clarke

Why It girls love them: Clarke bleached and dyed Dua Lipa’s two-tone hair for her Future Nostalgia album, kicking off a year-long trend of creatively sectioned hair color looks. On the other side of the hair spectrum, she maintains the lived-in highlights of Kate Moss.

Tracey Cunningham

Instagram: @traceycunningham1

Celebrity clients: Paris Hilton, Khloé Kardashian, Anya-Taylor Joy, Emma Stone, Zoe Deutch

Why It girls love them: Cunningham’s color philosophy is all about recreating the natural, multidimensional highlights and lowlights from childhood for the most flattering and customized hair color.

Aura Friedman

Instagram: @auracolorist

Celebrity clients: Tessa Thompson, Selma Blair, Soo Joo Park

Why It girls love them: Friedman is the go-to colorist for major color transformations and reinvention. Think candy colors, Selma Blair’s platinum blonde, or Soo Joo Park’s ever-changing hair.

Jess Gonzalez

Instagram: @jesstheebesttcolor

Celebrity clients: Barbie Ferreira, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo

Why It girls love them: Gonzalez leans into interesting and intense colors, from inky blacks and super-saturated reds to pastel pinks, fitting for the coolest girls who can pull them off effortlessly.

Nikki Lee

Instagram: @nikkilee901

Celebrity clients: Paris Jackson, Sydney Sweeney, Selena Gomez, Christine Quinn

Why It girls love them: Lee has a special talent for bringing out the best California blondes, sun-kissed highlights, and light-catching brunettes for natural-looking color that never looks fussy.

Jenna Perry

Instagram: @jennaperryhair

Celebrity clients: Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Tommy Dorfman, Chloe Sevigny

Why It girls love them: Perry made major waves this year with Kendall Jenner’s unexpected copper hair transformation (with colorist Matt Rez), which kicked off seasons full of copycat redheads. She’s one to keep an eye on to discover the next big color trends early.

Matt Rez

Instagram: @colorbymattrez

Celebrity clients: Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, Florence Pugh, Kaia Gerber, Cami Mendes

Why It girls love them: Rez is responsible for the “midlight technique” which involves using a bridging shade between highlights and lowlights on the mid-lengths to ends of hair for the most subtle, natural-seeming, yet impactful color changes.

The Makeup Artists

Tonya Brewer

Instagram: @thetonyabrewer

Celebrity clients: Vanessa Hudgens, Kourtney Kardashian, Dove Cameron, Elsa Hosk

Why It girls love them: Brewer’s makeup combines all of young Hollywood’s favorite glam features, like bright and shiny skin, eye-opening lashes, and the occasional, youthful pop of color.

Kelsey Deenihan

Instagram: @kdeenihan

Celebrity clients: Emma Chamberlain, Millie Bobbie Brown, Emma Roberts

Why It girls love them: Deenihan knows just how to create the perfect balance of color and shine on the face, often pairing a clean complexion with a poppy lip or a sparkly smoky eye.

Melissa Hernandez

Instagram: @melissa.hernandez

Celebrity clients: Sydney Sweeney, Lili Reinhart, Lana Condor

Why It girls love them: Hernandez’s clients have been crushing it on red carpets lately with her natural but elevated glam that looks fresh, never overdone.

Kali Kennedy

Instagram: @kalikennedy

Celebrity clients: Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Lola Leon, Amandla Stenberg

Why It girls love them: Kennedy delivers the edgier side of makeup to more rebellious beauty queens who prefer their glam sharp, rather than soft.

Jenna Kristina

Instagram: @jennakristina

Celebrity clients: Megan Fox, Zoey Deutch, Rowan Blanchard

Why It girls love them: Kristina will go there with experimental colors and microtrends — neon orange eyeshadow, chunky glitter, and purple-red lips, just to name a few. It’s makeup for a party mood.

Keita Moore

Instagram: @kilprity

Celebrity clients: Adut Akesht, Janella Monae, Tessa Thompson

Why It girls love them: Major glow, eye-brightening shimmer, and strong brows are the centerpieces of Moore’s glam vibe.

Pricilla Ono

Instagram: @pricillaono

Celebrity clients: Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani

Why It girls love them: As a longtime global makeup artist for Fenty Beauty, Ono embodies that aesthetic involving matte skin, sharp brows, and interesting color combinations on the eyes, lips, and cheeks.

Nina Park

Instagram: @ninapark

Celebrity clients: Zoë Kravitz, Sadie Sink, Hoyeon Jung, Kaia Gerber

Why It girls love them: Park’s makeup regularly includes old Hollywood glamour classics, like winged eyeliner, red lips, and smoky eyes, but she makes them feel modernized for 2022 starlets.

Patrick Ta

Instagram: @patrickta

Celebrity clients: Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Anitta, Camilla Cabello

Why It girls love them: Ta’s glam aesthetic gives off major big night out vibes (like for Gigi Hadid’s birthday, for example) with shimmery eye makeup, heavy blush, face gems, and glitter.

Sam Visser

Instagram: @samvissermakeup

Celebrity clients: Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber

Why It girls love them: An editorial spirit runs through Visser’s best looks, taking strong references from the ’70s disco era and the ’90s supermodel era and giving them new life.

The Manicurists

Brittney Boyce

Instagram: @nails_of_la

Celebrity clients: Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Olivia Rodrigo

Why It girls love them: Rockstar girlfriends (and rockstars themselves) know Boyce as the go-to nail artist for punk manicures, cool nail art, and edgy details.

Zola Ganzorigt

Instagram: @nailsbyzola

Celebrity clients: Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Hudgens

Known for: Ganzorigt has made chrome-tinged “glazed donut nails” (and their spinoffs strawberry and chocolate glazed donut nails) a huge trend this year. That pretty simplicity is a common aesthetic in her nail designs.

Eri Ishizu

Instagram: @erierinailz

Celebrity clients: Lizzo, Issa Rae, Rina Sawayama

Why It girls love them: These aren’t your basic manicures — Ishizu creates nail art that is ready to party. Think: Lizzo’s corkscrew nails, to high-shine chrome designs, or fresh takes on French tips.

Temeka Jackson

Instagram: @customnails1

Celebrity clients: Saweetie, Keke Palmer, Lori Harvey

Why It girls love them: Celebrities who love their nails (particularly extra long nails) tap Jackson for the most imaginative, over-the-top, and often crystal-laden tips.

Coca Michelle

Instagram: @cocamichelle

Celebrity clients: Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Ari Lennox

Why It girls love them: Megan Thee Stallion and Michelle’s collaboration is a font of nail inspiration. It’s non-stop hits between lipstick-shaped nails, thermal nail art, light up features, and 3D designs.

Thuy Nguyen

Instagram: @thuybnguyen

Celebrity clients: Jenna Ortega, Joey King, Lily Collins, Elle Fanning

Why It girls love them: Nguyen adds interest to elegant manicures by adding small details like fine lines, pinpoint flowers and teeny tiny chains and crystals.

Naomi Yasuda

Instagram: @naominailsnyc

Celebrity clients: Sabrina Carpenter, Alexa Demie, Lola Leon, Chloe Sevigny

Why It girls love them: Opulence is always an element in Yasuda’s best nail looks. Rhinestones, charms, street art inspiration, and logos are common features of her most brilliant designs.

The Facialists/Skin Care Pros

Sarah Akram

Instagram: @sarahakramskincare

Celebrity clients: Lili Reinhart, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Hudgens

Why It girls love them: Akram is a Virginia-based facialist so sought after for event she’s regularly in New York or Los Angeles to treat celebrities with her signature facials using luxury, natural skin care products.

Shani Darden

Instagram: @shanidarden

Celebrity clients: Shay Mitchell, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jessica Alba

Why It girls love them: Darden is not only known for her highly customized facials, but she also has her own product line (including the cult favorite non-irritating Retinol Reform serum) which means you can basically take her skincare secrets home.

Vanessa Marc

Instagram: @vanessa_marc_

Celebrity clients: Chloe Bailey, Winnie Harlow, Justine Skye

Why It girls love them: Marc’s super-hydrating and glow-boosting facials also keep and eye towards the specific skin care needs of women of color, including gently evening tone and smoothing texture.

Lord Gavin McLeod Valentine

Instagram: @lorgmv

Celebrity clients: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kristen Stewart, Julia Garner, Rosalia, Kate Moss

Why It girls love them: His facials not only include favorite lifting gadgets like a tightening microcurrent want and an LED mask, but extensive sculpting skin-to-skin manual facial massaging.

Iván Pol

Instagram: @thebeautysandwich

Celebrity clients: Kirsten Dunst, Hoyeon Jung, Laura Harrier, Sabrina Carpenter, Lily James

Why It girls love them: His signature innovative treatment uses advanced frequency technology, infrared and blue light creating an effect that is “layered like a sandwich” to help define the appearances of facial contours in the face instantly and provide skin-improving benefits long-term.

Kristyn Smith

Instagram: @ksmithskin

Celebrity clients: Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Jacuelyn Jablonski

Why It girls love them: Smith prioritizes promoting a relaxing and private environment in her spa for over-stressed models, along with a great facial including microcurrent and LED light therapy.

Joanna Vargas

Instagram: @joannavargasnyc

Celebrity clients: Juno Temple Cara Delevingne, Lori Harvey, Sofia Coppola, Rachel Brosnahan

Why It girls love them: At this point, it’s pretty much celebrity a right of passage to be prepped for an awards night by Vargas. She’s also big on combining treatments and high-tech tools (red LED lights, radio frequency, cryotherapy, and more) for maximum impact in a single session.