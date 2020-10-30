Beauty
From bouncy curls to box braids and bold lips.
Janet Jackson came and conquered the music industry, earning multiple major awards and continued recognition as a trailblazer. That ingenuity extended into her fashion and beauty choices, and the singer was often spotted with bold lipstick and beautiful hair. Ahead, take a trip down music memory lane, and relive some of Jackson's most memorable beauty looks from the '80s and beyond.
In one of her few moments with short hair, Jackson wore a curled bob, which featured carefully tousled strands. She matched her pink blush to her lip color.