Lauren Rearick
Updated: 

Beauty

Janet Jackson's Best '80s & '90s Beauty Moments Are Worth Revisiting

From bouncy curls to box braids and bold lips.

Janet Jackson came and conquered the music industry, earning multiple major awards and continued recognition as a trailblazer. That ingenuity extended into her fashion and beauty choices, and the singer was often spotted with bold lipstick and beautiful hair. Ahead, take a trip down music memory lane, and relive some of Jackson's most memorable beauty looks from the '80s and beyond.

Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1985, American Music Awards

In one of her few moments with short hair, Jackson wore a curled bob, which featured carefully tousled strands. She matched her pink blush to her lip color.

