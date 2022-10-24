When it comes to fall fashion, no celebrity gives us inspiration like Jennifer Lopez. Whether it’s an all-brown catsuit, her selection of wide brimmed hats, or her soft, golden brown waves, JLo knows how to make fall colors work for her. So, naturally, when she names a favorite fall manicure shade, we know she’s making a declaration. Over the weekend, J.Lo showed off her new manicure color on her Instagram while wearing a Ralph Lauren black pinstripe dress and full-brim hat for the Ralph Lauren fashion show. Holding her hand up to her chest, she tagged her nail artist Tom Bachik and gave a special shout-out to her brand JLo Beauty.

J.Lo’s fall manicure shade is an iconic shade from Essie— a deep wine red called Bordeaux. It’s available on the brand’s website for only $10 and in most drugstores. The A-list star confirms with her current nail look that rich red is the shade that still reigns supreme for fall manis. Manicurist Bachik shared a close-up of the J.Lo’s nails on his Instagram, revealing how he achieved the chic look. “I started by first giving a meticulous mani. Next cleansed the natural nails and applied Essie’s First Base base coat. Then two thin even coats of our @Essie Bordeaux (let color dry a minute or two before applying top coat). Topped it all off with Essie Gel Setter to protect and create that high gloss red carpet shine And finished by rehydrating cuticles and skin with Essie apricot nail & cuticle oil,” he wrote in the caption.

Bachik says JLo’s short, natural nails helped the color to “pop”. “Paired with the Ralph Lauren black pinstripe dress and gold jewelry gave us timeless strength, sophistication, and style,” he said. JLo fans have immediately fallen in love with the affordable yet sophisticated look. “Love the length . Classy,” commented celebrity hairstylist Wendy Iles. “Wow, perfect ❤️🔥,” wrote another.

While longer and longer acrylic and gel nail extensions have been trending for the past couple of years, J.Lo makes a case for the classic, short, dark shade manicure. It seems the shape has already caught the eye of the likes of Selena Gomez, who opted for a similar shape over the weekend for the second Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. Armed with Bachik’s step-by-step run-through and the affordable shade, there’s no doubt J.Lo’s fall mani will be at-home nail inspiration for many seasons to come.

