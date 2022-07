Over 10 years since the original debut of Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, the short film has taken on a new life as a full length feature. As undeniable as Marcel is adorable, is the fact that Jenny Slate—one of Marcel’s creators and the voice of the shell, himself— is having another moment in the spotlight.

Ahead, Slate’s go-to makeup artist Kirin Bhatty shares what goes into getting the actress’ ethereal glow from the movie’s June premiere.