JLO Beauty Was Designed With Jennifer Lopez’s Personal Beauty Mantras In Mind

Clear some space on your vanity, because another celebrity beauty brand is coming. Jennifer Lopez is stepping into skincare, and shared the details of her glow-focused skincare line, aptly called JLo Beauty.

Launching on January 1, the new beauty brand on the block features eight products. And for those that absolutely can't wait another second for the collection, Lopez confirmed that filling out an online form will enable you to get early access on December 8.

Speaking with Allure ahead of the launch, Lopez revealed the secret ingredient that she believes will change your skincare regimen for the better. "The hero ingredient is a secret from my mom and aunt: olive oil. It's nature's secret ingredient we don't use enough of, but you also don't want to smell like a salad. So [the JLo Beauty Olive Complex] is a modernized version [with] olive-derived squalane, fermented oil, olive leaf extract, and extra-virgin olive oil," she said.

JLO Beauty

For the JLo Beauty debut, consumers will be able to shop eight products, including a gel cream cleanser, multitasking serum, multitasking mask, a facial cream, moisturizer with SPF 30, an eye cream, complexion booster, and a skin-nutritious dietary supplement. Products range in price from $18 to $78.

According to Lopez, some products took years to perfect, including the serum, which took two years and multiple adjustments. In an accompanying press release on the launch, she shared her intentions for the entirety of the collection, saying, "I want people to know that this is deeply meaningful for me, that it’s personal. I’ve made my own life better by making it more beautiful, by making it more simple. And now I want to share what I’ve learned with women everywhere. You want to know how I got my skin, how I look this way? This is how. This is how I live my life and it’s pretty simple.”