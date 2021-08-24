In anticipation of her forthcoming album Star-Crossed, out September 10, Kacey Musgraves tweeted her forecast for a “SAD GIRL FALL”, accompanied by an image of herself wearing pigtails and purple eyeshadow and dabbing rhinestone tears with a handkerchief. While we already can’t wait to hear her new music, we’re even more excited after seeing that being sad has never looked so glamorous.

Up next, NYLON has rounded up everything you need to recreate Kacey Musgraves's sad girl fall beauty look.