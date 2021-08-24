Beauty
Kacey Musgraves declared it’s “Sad Girl Fall”, so it is.
In anticipation of her forthcoming album Star-Crossed, out September 10, Kacey Musgraves tweeted her forecast for a “SAD GIRL FALL”, accompanied by an image of herself wearing pigtails and purple eyeshadow and dabbing rhinestone tears with a handkerchief. While we already can’t wait to hear her new music, we’re even more excited after seeing that being sad has never looked so glamorous.
Up next, NYLON has rounded up everything you need to recreate Kacey Musgraves's sad girl fall beauty look.
Kacey’s rhinestone tears will thankfully be available to the public the week of the new album release. The diamond and blue stick-on tears will be available exclusively in the Star-Crossed Album Box Sets starting at $49.99. Seems like a good deal to us.