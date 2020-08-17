The summer beauty transformations continue for Kaia Gerber. After posting a pic of the matching "solemate" tattoo she now shares with Cara Delevingne, and experimenting with a DIY dye job, the model has gone with lightest hair color yet.

Posing for a selfie on Saturday, August 15, Gerber gave Instagram followers a look at her "zoom bleach" hair. Unlike her previous shades of blonde, this color looks especially light, and in keeping with the chic summer style, she styled her normally straight hair in a choppy, wispy manner.

The new color comes only a few weeks after Gerber posed with a more honeyed shade of blonde. And unlike her last style, this look featured a more exaggerated side part, and ends that curled out just a touch.It's unclear whether Gerber took on the role of hair colorist for this latest look, but it's obvious she's definitely enjoying being a blonde.

Normally a brunette, Gerber coordinated the summer-approved shade with a white button-down, and two necklaces. The color earned the Instagram approval of Tan France and Lady Gaga's makeup artist, Sara Tanno, who both left supportive comments.

Gerber previously credited boredom with inspiring her to make the initial change in color. "I got to the point in quarantine where I was like, I'm either going to cut my hair or dye it," she told Refinery29. "I knew something was going to happen, so I decided to give myself at-home highlights."

She had shared her coloring process with Refinery29, cautioning against fans from following her beauty lead. "I don't know if I'd recommend this, but I just used hydrogen peroxide, a random DIY thing I saw online somewhere. I literally put the straight peroxide on my hair and then dried it with a blowdryer — just to hit it with heat — and it definitely lightened my color a shade or two, just a subtle change," she said.

As it turns out, based on this latest color, that subtle change was only the beginning. Get a look at Gerber's light new color, below.