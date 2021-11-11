Kaia Gerber Takes On The Coolest Haircut of The Season

Kaia Gerber has been rocking a mid-length hair style for a while now. After iconically chopping her hair into a short swooping bob (she called it a “drama cut”) in 2019, the model has been keeping her straight hair gently textured and just at or above her collarbones. Now, Kaia has done another dramatic cut, posting a video on her Instagram story with a new blunt-cut fringe with wispy ends and a shaggy haircut.

Kaia has never been one to shy away from a hair change, in the past she’s tried pink and even platinum hair colors and has changed up her hair length along the way. She’s in good company with this new hairstyle, with Billie Eilish also chopping her hair recently and shaggy styles drawing attention all across social media. In fact, both layered haircuts and fringes have been trending this year and are holding strong for fall and winter. While curtain bangs seemed to be the more popular fringe style of choice with the shag, we’re loving Kaia’s take on the trend with fuller straight across, eyelash-skimming bangs.

The star (and daughter of Cindy Crawford) didn’t post the video to give us a hair update— rather she was showing off the YSL Beauty’s Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick. As one of the faces of the brand, Kaia is a YSL Beauty devotee. While we love this sheer lipstick for its hydrating shine and soft color made with 65% essential oils, it’s definitely the haircut that creates the drama of this look with her simple white tee and black jacket. Consider it a confirmation the shag haircut will continue to be the haircut of 2021 as we approach the end of the year.

When it comes to hair Kaia can truly do no wrong and this full fringe and lipstick combo is one for the fall mood board. Forever a fan of taking scissors to her hair, we’ll have to wait and see what Kaia (and her hair) have in store for us by the new year. Considering the way this fringe suits her, here’s hoping it will be around for the long haul.