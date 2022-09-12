Kourtney Kardashian is Expanding Her Wellness Empire With Gummy Vitamins

When Kourtney Kadashian Barker launched her wellness brand Poosh in 2019, she established herself as a major contender in the wellness space. Since then, we’ve watched as she’s leaned into the world of health and wellness, from the mundanely good-for-you to the more strange and unusual. On Hulu’s The Kardashians, we’ve watched her try some intriguing (if questionable) wellness practices, including vaginal steaming. We’ve even seen her launch a candle with fellow industry mainstay, Gwyneth Paltrow — called “Smells Like My Poosh,” naturally. Of course, the next step had to be launching a brand of her own.

For days, Kardashian Barker put out enigmatic posts teasing her new business venture, creating an open invitation to fans to speculate upon what her latest brand might be. On Monday, September 12, she finally took to Instagram to announce the launch of Lemme, which is a vitamins and supplements company that will launch later this month — welcoming the news with a provocative photo of herself in a pool of larger-than-life gummy vitamins.

Kardashian Barker states that her new brand has been in the works for five years. The first three products in the Lemme line will be variations of purpose-driven gummy vitamins. The launch includes: Lemme Matcha, the energy-boosting gummies with vitamin B12 to support cellular energy, Lemme Chill, the de-stressing gummies containing adaptogens to help reduce stress, and Lemme Focus, a formulation including Cognizin Citicoline to support concentration.

For the Kardashian sister that once so famously said “my vibe right now is just... living life,” it looks like she’s intent on helping others vibe out with the help of her new nutritional supplements. She touts, “We partnered with the best scientists and doctors to create the cleanest gummy vitamins and supplements — using clinically-backed ingredients and formulations that help you to live your best life.”

Courtesy of Lemme Courtesy of Lemme

Kardashian Barker’s new vitamins and supplements brand, Lemme, launches September 27 on lemmelive.com. Lemme Matcha, Lemme Chill, and Lemme Focus will retail for $30 each.