TikTok users have fallen in love with a foundation from KVD Beauty. Following the viral success of countless TikTok-approved products, the KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Hydrating Foundation Balm has taken over the app, showing up in countless videos. It’s quickly selling out, and if you’ve witnessed any of the beauty transformations for yourself, you probably understand the hype.

As so many TikTok users have demonstrated, the foundation provides serious coverage without the need for additional face products. MannyMUA is among those singing the balm’s praises, noting how it covers redness and applies with a very creamy texture.

Others who have used the balm showed immediate amazement, noting that it covers dark circles, and is worthy of a run, not a walk, to your nearest retailer. “The KVDBeauty Good Apple foundation is worth ALLLL the hype,” one Twitter user wrote. “I swear I’ve never tried a foundation as good as the new good apple foundation balm from @KVDBeauty,” an additional person wrote.

KVD Beauty describes the vegan product as a lightweight foundation that is intended to last throughout the day. When applied, users should see a fresh, matte finish that’s not cakey in nature. It’s infused with apple extract and sodium hyaluronate to hydrate and nourish the skin, and its accompanying compact is fully recyclable.

See some TikTok reactions to the balm, below. The KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Balm retails through Sephora, Ulta, and KVD Beauty.