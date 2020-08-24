From lip kits to sparkle-filled eyeshadow palettes, Kylie Cosmetics has just about done it all. But, it's the latest collection from Kylie Jenner's makeup brand that comes with a debut product for the cosmetics company — false eyelashes.

On Friday, August 21, Jenner shared the first look at the Kylie Cosmetics summer 2020 collection, which drops on August 31. Featuring items emblazoned in nautical-themed packaging, the line features a few Kylie Cosmetics faves, including a 12-pan eyeshadow palette, and a new lip kit.

All the new goodies, including a bright red High Gloss and metallic eyeshadow sticks have certainly caught the attention of fans, but it's the false eyelashes that some are particularly excited about. Dubbed "Shady," Jenner gave followers a first look at her debut falsies.

Confirming that the lashes are reusable, vegan, and synthetic, the Kylie Cosmetics page posted a picture of the packaging, which features a sailor version of Jenner. In an accompanying Instagram comment to one fan, the brand confirmed the lashes will retail for $18. Ahead of the lash launch, fans are already double-tapping in appreciation of the product, writing, "Can’t wait to try these" and "I am so excited for this lash! Such a perfect ‘’angel’’ like lash."

As pointed out by Bustle, Jenner had shared some of the behind-the-lash details with her Instagram followers in a Story post on Friday. "Ever since quarantine started, I have been wearing no lash extensions. I have been experimenting a lot with strips again and individuals and these are everything," she told followers. She also said that she collaborated with makeup artist Ariel Tejada on the lash design.

Take a look at more items in the Kylie Cosmetics summer 2020 collection, below.