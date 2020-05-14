Lana Del Rey Used Lemons To Lighten Her Quarantine Hair

When life hands you a pandemic, which makes taking a trip to the salon impossible, you have to get creative with your hair coloring. Such was the case for Lana Del Rey, who revealed that she recently used lemons to lighten her hair. Yes, the '90s trend of dousing your hair in lemon spray and heading out by the pool has returned, and Del Rey is spearheading the movement.

Formerly a shade of darker blonde, the singer revealed her lighter hair on May 11, writing, "When you have no choice but to go back to being a blonde because Kevin Tracey and Jacob are gone and there’s nothing but lemons left to cover your roots for nine weeks."

Although much of her hair is pulled into a messy updo, it's definitely apparent that Del Rey's lemon method did work. Her hair is lighter than her last Instagram selfie, and many fans have compared the look to an earlier era when the singer had platinum blonde hair.

There hasn't yet been an additional photo of the singer with her hair down, but lemons are definitely an approved method for going lighter with your hair. As Bustle noted, the technique does not require bleach, but you do need some sun. To get the look, add lemon juice to a spray bottle along with a teaspoon of oil, and then spritz on your hair, and sit in the sun. The process requires heat to be activated, Bustle notes, as sun opens your hair cuticles, allowing the lemon juice to saturate the color. If your current quarantine cupboard doesn't include lemons, you can always rely on hair products that come with the citrus.

Below, see the new lightened LDR hair.