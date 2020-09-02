Beauty
The blueprint for some of today's boldest looks.
Lil Kim entered the new millennium with an enviable beauty routine that featured no shortage of hair colors. From blonde to pastel purple, the rapper tried and rocked it all, proving her status as the reigning queen of memorable '90s to '00s looks. Her era of colored wigs and matching pasties might be in the past, but ahead, you can take a look back at her every beauty hit.
Wearing her platinum blonde hair in a twisted top knot, Lil Kim accessorized with a sparkly headpiece. For her makeup, she chose a dark eyeshadow and coordinating lipstick.