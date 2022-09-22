Lil Nas X’s Beauty Evolution, From TikTok Star to Red Carpet Icon

When Lil Nas X, first went viral on TikTok with “Old Town Road” back in 2018, it was hard to anticipate what kind of star and fashion and beauty icon he would become. In addition to releasing hit tracks, Lil Nas X also serves up the hottest looks whenever he hits the stage or red carpet. Lil Nas X has been fully embraced in the fashion and beauty worlds, teaming up with designers like Israel Yanir and Harris Reed and recently, becoming the new face of YSL Beauty. The singer is constantly changing up his look, and we can’t wait to see what he does next.

