Beauty
Bold brows and an iconic lip shade.
Liv Tyler was the essence of '90s glam, pairing an often signature red lip with hairstyles that seemed completely effortless. She had a classic, signature style, and even when she changed her look up — think major chop in the late '90s — she kept things minimal, understated, and glamorous.
Ahead, scroll through the surprise pixie cut and glossy lip moments that defined Tyler's early beauty routine.
Wearing minimal makeup, Tyler wore her long hair in a half ponytail.