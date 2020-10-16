Beauty
Over the past few years, Lizzo has ascended to one of the highest heights of pop stardom, much in thanks to her larger-than-life personality and sound. That same energy carries over into everything she puts out into the world, and her beauty looks are no exception. From dramatic high ponytails to blinged out manicures, click through to see Lizzo's ever-stunning beauty evolution through the years.
The indie festival saw Lizzo with simple, natural-looking makeup and her hair in two large space buns.