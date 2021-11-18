Lorde Pioneers A Bold New Hair Style– “The Hair Scarf”

Since her original entrée into the music scene back in 2013, Lorde has never been one to fit the pop star status-quo. More often than not, the Grammy award-winning artist takes bold steps out of the box when it comes to her beauty and fashion moments. She’s worn purple lipstick, and witchy, out-of-control curls, and renaissance-era inspired crowns. Her most recent red carpet appearance also had a unique, striking effect. On Wednesday November 17, Lorde stepped on to the red carpet looking stunning and statuesque in a strapless apricot pleated Dior gown for the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala. While she kept her makeup look minimal with peachy eye shadow, strong brows, and light lipgloss, it was her choice of hairstyle that really grabbed all the attention.

Given that the fun-filled evening took place in the heart of New York City in the middle of November, you can bet that it was a pretty chilly night. But the singer-songwriter bolded walked the step and repeat sans jacket, but wearing her hair as a makeshift scarf.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The unusual hair style was created by hairstylist Cameron Rains who has been a long time collaborator with Lorde, including styling her for the 2021 Met Gala. Lorde’s brunette tresses were straightened and styled with a natural middle-part, then the lengths were wrapped around her neck in a hair infinity scarf of sorts. Rains refers to the looks as a “hair scarf” in his Instagram caption of the look. It’s certainly not a traditional style, but nonetheless Lorde made this look seem effortless and fashion forward.

While she didn’t stay in this hair look for the entire night (she eventually changed her hair into two long, braided pigtails for her performance), it makes us wonder: How long is Lorde’s hair? Because she’s most often seen with her full dark chocolate hair naturally curly and fluffed out, seeing her in these smoother, straightened styles is definitely something new. As we’re still very intrigued to know how the hair scarf stayed in place and for how long, we’ll also still be wondering if this new hairstyle will be the next best winter accessory.