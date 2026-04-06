M.A.C Cosmetics Is Once Again Changing The Game With Its New High-Shine Lip Oil

Shampoo-conditioner-body wash. Blush-eyeshadow-lip balm. At this point in life, we know how the 3-in-1 product thing usually goes (not well), so forgive us for being a bit skeptical when we heard about M.A.C Cosmetics’ new Lipglass Cushion High-Pigment Lip Oil. The color payoff of a lipstick, the shine of a gloss, and the skincare benefits of an oil seemed like too tall an order — until we swiped it on for ourselves.

The Lipglass Cushion High-Pigment Lip Oil ($25, exclusively available at Ulta Beauty) is a gel-to-oil formula that’s more grippy and structured than your typical lip oil, without being at all heavy or tacky. And instead of coating the surface of lips and creating a slickness that slides around, it’s packed with softening oils like sweet almond, jojoba, and apricot that are able to be easily absorbed. Your lips don't naturally produce oil the way the rest of your skin does, which makes them more vulnerable to moisture loss. These conditioning seed oils actually work to strengthen the moisture barrier and provide 72 hours of hydration, long after the product has worn off.

But it’s the glossy finish and rich pigment paired with that level of nourishment that sets this lip oil apart. All twelve shades, from Sugarrimmed (a pearlescent baby pink) to Tantrum (a classic loud red) to Pulse (a deep chocolate), give the highly reflective, plumping shine of the iconic Lipglass, plus the saturation you’d expect from a lipstick, never an oil.

M.A.C Cosmetics

It’s the beauty equivalent of what high-heeled sneakers attempt to be — cushiony comfort meets glamour — and the kind of product that makes you hold every other lip formula in your makeup drawer to a higher standard. Because once you realize you can in fact get three really good things out of one formula, you aren’t going to reach for the sticky gloss or the drying lipstick again anytime soon.

And maybe that’s the real appeal: it doesn’t just combine steps, it elevates them. Instead of compromising, it proves that a hybrid product can actually outperform the classics —delivering comfort, color, and shine in a way that feels effortless, modern, and entirely worth the hype.