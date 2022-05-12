MAC and Stranger Things Are Dropping A Very ’80s Makeup Collaboration

As we gear up for the release of the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, dropping on the platform in two volumes, the first on May 27 and the second on July 1, 2022, M.A.C Cosmetics is also giving us something else to get excited about. The makeup brand known for its iconic and timely exclusive makeup collaborations is now releasing a new collection merging the beauty brand and the Upside Down. The collectible M.A.C. x Stranger Things Collection is meant to “immerse you in this cult-favorite series,” transporting you both to an alternate world and the 1980s—a historically great time for bold, colorful makeup.

The drop combines both strange worlds, the real world and the Upside Down, into one collection. The Human World collection is perfect for those ready to “hit the mall with a fresh take on 80s style,” says M·A·C Global Senior Artist Dominic Skinner, and the Upside Down colors will “empower you to take on any Demogorgon.” So feel free to channel either ethos into your makeup look or mix and match “Coming of age in a small town in the 80s, I completely relate to the vibe and characters of Stranger Things,” says Fatima Thomas, M·A·C Senior Artist. “This collaboration perfectly captures the essence of the era: spirited, adventurous, and fun.”

Courtesy of M.A.C Upside Down Collection Hawkins World Collection

The collection is available exclusively at Ulta, Ulta at Target and on the M.A.C Cosmetics website, available for purchase starting on Sunday, May 15. The collaboration features two eight-pan eyeshadow palettes, one called with Hawkins Class of 1986 Eye Palette and the other called The Void Eye Palette (for $45 each) that set the tone for the two opposing reality collections. Each collection includes a range of Lipglass shades, a powder blush, and a makeup brush in limited-edition packaging is inspired by the two universes of Stranger Things.

With these exciting shades and irresistibly ’80s packaging, this brand new M.A.C x Stranger Things makeup collection is bound to sell out as fast as you can binge the first drop of new episodes. Now it’s just time to decide if you resonate most with the human world or upside-down place—perhaps both?

Get a closer look at some of our favorites from the new launch below: