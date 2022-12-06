MAC Cosmetics Debuts Iconic Whitney Houston-Inspired Collection

While fans await Sony’s biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody set to premiere on December 23, MAC Cosmetics has launched a limited-edition collection in honor of the late music icon, Whitney Houston. The assortment celebrates the singer’s timeless beauty looks with 12 pieces that epitomize the sophisticated glam and ultimate femininity exuded by the singer. Tap ahead for more details about this collection, available at MAC and Macy’s, both online and in-store, starting December 8.