Manny MUA Rethinks Holiday Makeup With Lunar Beauty’s Eternal Eclipse Collection

Fans of the beauty world know that this is the utmost wonderful time of year for winter holiday-themed makeup and beauty collections throughout. While some brands stick to the classic staples of kitschy reds and greens, Manny MUA's Lunar Beauty's Holiday collection is everything but.

Launched on Friday Nov. 20th, the Eternal Eclipse collection is a cool, dark and moody holiday offering that seems rather fitting for 2020. The 10-piece collection features a 15-shade palette that offers eight shimmers and seven mattes in various cool and warm tones. "I’ve never done silvers and grays before for my brand and this is the first time we’ll be introducing it," the makeup artist (real name Manuel Gutierrez) shared with NYLON over the phone. Taking inspiration from his much loved previous palette, Strawberry Dream, Gutierrez wanted to take it "and turn it into a dark mysterious fantasy."

Courtesy of Lunar Beauty

"When it comes to holiday collections I've never been the biggest 'yay green and red Christmas-story' type of collections. It's very much more my aesthetic to be into dark and mysterious fantasies," he added of the launch. "Particularly during the holidays, a lot of people are super happy all the time—but also, a lot of people can get depressed easily and not be in the mood for things like that all time. So for me, I just go with my own personal aesthetic for the holidays—and that's what I wanted to play into with this collection."

The collection also includes two lip products, a lipstick ($18) and a gloss ($17), both in deep nude shades that were designed to be universally flattering, as well as seven new eyeshadow brushes.This collection marks the first time that Lunar Beauty has offered brushes, available individually from $5 to $6, or together in a kit for $35.

To see more from Manny MUA's latest collection, check out the campaign below. Lunar Beauty's latest Eternal Eclipse collection is now available on LunarBeauty.com.

Courtesy of Lunar Beauty