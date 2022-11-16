Christmas Queen Mariah Carey Just Dropped Holiday-Scented Body Care

With her 1994 song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” dominating the Christmas music charts for years (and probably for years to come), Mariah is the unchallenged queen of Christmas. Now, with just over a month until Christmas, it is officially Mariah Carey season once again. But the five-time Grammy winner is further extending the reach of holiday cheer this year with a venture into holiday-scented bath and body products. The star has just launched a collaboration with fragrance and body care brand, Find Your Happy Place, that includes three limited-edition bath and body collections inspired by some of the favorite scents of the winter season.

Each scent collection has a range of self-care products that are perfect stocking stuffers, including a cozy 3-wick candle, bath gel, bath bomb, hand cream, hand wash, body lotion, and body mist. Each holiday inspired scent is supposed to transport you to the wintery bliss only known in Hallmark movies. The Winter Wonderland collection includes chilly notes of peppermint candy cane, sugar, and balsam fir, with the Home for the Holidays collection is a warmer holiday bakery scent containing nutmeg, pumpkin and chai, and the Cozy in Cashmere collection smells like a soft, inviting blend of vanilla, whipped cream, and musk.

The best news yet—each product is totally affordable, all retailing for $10 or less. (The three-wick candle is the most expensive product at $10.) The gift sets with various combinations of products in the scent families each retail for under $15, making them the perfect fit for secret any Secret Santa budget or the perfect price point for a “we’re-not-doing-gifts-this-year” gift. Find Your Happy Place’s brand philosophy is create scents inspired by “bottled up happy places” and Mariah, with all of her Christmas spirit, is the perfect match to create holiday spirit in a bottle— or candle, or spray.

At this point, Christmas is Mariah’s time and we’re just living in it. The icon is the holiday gift that keeps on giving and her latest wintery collab is perfect for her biggest fans, or major fans of Christmas (because let’s face it, they’re both practically the same thing). All three collections are available now exclusively at Walmart.