Beauty
The most natural glamour.
Mariah Carey has long been known as one of the most glamorous superstars of modern day. With that distinction, it'd be easy to assume that over-the-top makeup and dramatic beauty looks would be her norm, but that couldn't be further from the truth.
For Carey, less was always more when it came to her glam, while her (very of-the-times) experiments with hair still hold up today. Ahead, click through for Mariah Carey's very best beauty looks from the '90s and early aughts.