Megan Thee Stallion Just Debuted An Intricate Back Tattoo & Knife-Sharp Nails

I get money, I’m a star, star, star. If you can’t get Megan Thee Stallion’s new song with Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba out of your head, you’re not alone (thanks, TikTok). We’ve all been waiting with breath for the arrival of the sure-to-be-iconic music video for the catchy new track “Mamushi,” and as it turns out, we don’t have to wait long: today, the rapper posted on IG that she just finished filming the official music video in Japan.

The carousel post features photos of Megan posing in the streets of Tokyo wearing a Y2K-esque studded and shredded denim halter and matching denim skirt from Access Axis, paired with Dior’s 2004 Loves John Saddle Shoulder Bag and a silver cuff. In one photo, she poses in front of a car, Hot Import Nights style; in another, she flaunts a black Hello Kitty phone case. Instead of one of the technicolor wigs she’s been flaunting this summer, she went for sleek, raven-colored waves and blunt bangs with face-framing layers. It’s giving Mortal Kombat villain energy, which only makes us more impatient for the official video to drop.

But the real standouts of her post are Megan’s elaborate faux back tattoo and what might be the world’s sharpest stiletto nails — though “daggers” might be more accurate. The temporary ink for her intricate tattoo drew inspiration from traditional Japanese art, featuring a swirling pattern of clouds, flowers, and dragons. Her nails perfectly complement this theme, with each ultra-long tip sporting a winding dragon design against a sleek white base — just like a piece of Japanese Arita porcelain.

Megan is a long-time anime fan and a pro gamer at heart, often cosplaying as her favorite fictional characters like Sailor Moon’s Usagi Tsukino and Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen; she even wore an anime-inspired hairstyle when presenting at the 2024 Crunchyroll Awards. Given the pop-culture nods in her hit music video “Boa,” it’s safe to say that our favorite nerdy hot girl has a ton of references lined up for “Mamushi.”

Still no word on which talented nail artist is behind her sharper-than-knives manicure, but her longtime nail artist Coca Michelle would be a good guess. Now, excuse as we try to learn the “Mamushi” for the hundredth time.