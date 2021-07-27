Just in time for warmer weather, the queen of hot girl summer Megan Thee Stallion has joined forces with Revlon for a collectible limited edition 4-piece makeup set.

Available exclusively on StockX via DropX, this is Megan’s first collection with Revlon. The brand is the first makeup brand to launch a collection on StockX, which acts as a live bid and ask marketplace for the most hotly anticipated drops.

Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection

Launching tomorrow, Wednesday, July 28 at 12 pm EST, with only 450 sets available, we have a feeling it will be hard to get your hands on.

For the lucky hotties, the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection features a face and eye palette with Megan’s hand-picked sunset-inspired shades, high-drama faux lashes, and Megan’s favorite shade of the ultra-shiny Super Lustrous lipgloss (renamed THEE GLOSS in her honor).

Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection

The kits also include a Hot Girl Sunset Makeup Pouch Megan’s original Hot Girl artwork on the packaging, inspired by her love of anime.

This exclusive collaboration starts at $40, as part of the DropX demand-pricing model, but those that miss out shouldn't fear—hot girl summer is a state of mind after all.