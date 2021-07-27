Laura Pitcher
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on March 14, Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beauty

Megan Thee Stallion is Dropping Her First Makeup Collection with Revlon

The queen of hot girl summer has partnered with Revlon for a highly exclusive 4-piece makeup set.

Just in time for warmer weather, the queen of hot girl summer Megan Thee Stallion has joined forces with Revlon for a collectible limited edition 4-piece makeup set.

Available exclusively on StockX via DropX, this is Megan’s first collection with Revlon. The brand is the first makeup brand to launch a collection on StockX, which acts as a live bid and ask marketplace for the most hotly anticipated drops.

Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection

Launching tomorrow, Wednesday, July 28 at 12 pm EST, with only 450 sets available, we have a feeling it will be hard to get your hands on.

For the lucky hotties, the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection features a face and eye palette with Megan’s hand-picked sunset-inspired shades, high-drama faux lashes, and Megan’s favorite shade of the ultra-shiny Super Lustrous lipgloss (renamed THEE GLOSS in her honor).

Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection

The kits also include a Hot Girl Sunset Makeup Pouch Megan’s original Hot Girl artwork on the packaging, inspired by her love of anime.

This exclusive collaboration starts at $40, as part of the DropX demand-pricing model, but those that miss out shouldn't fear—hot girl summer is a state of mind after all.