Megan Thee Stallion’s Natural Curls Are Thriving In Quarantine

From Ariana Grande to Lizzo, celebrities have been using this time during social distancing to take a break from the nonstop glam that their demanding schedules call for — from full faces of makeup to acrylic nails and lash extensions. An even more popular switch up during quarantine? Letting their natural hair out to breathe, hitting pause on heat styling and wigs. Megan Thee Stallion is the latest celebrity to show off her natural hair, and while her long colorful, bold wigs are certainly fun, and friends and fans alike agree that her curls deserve way more air time.

Sharing an Instagram video on April 26 with the caption, "Lol I feel naked with out my wig," the rapper shook her bouncy, shoulder-length hair, shuffling her curly bangs to frame her face. She pulled together the natural look with some barely there makeup — just a little bit of lip gloss. Celebrities like Justine Skye, Gabrielle Union, Rosalía, and more joined fans in the comments to show love for Meg's curls, with one user sharing, "Natural beauty on 1000000% omg." Others were quick to point out that we've rarely gotten to see the rapper without her wigs, though the consensus is that, without a doubt, she looks amazing either way.

See Megan's natural curls, below.