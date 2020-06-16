Megan Thee Stallion’s Colorful Pride Wig Is One Of Her Best Yet

Pride Month is well underway, and Megan Thee Stallion is fully leaning into the celebrations, debuting a colorful new wig. Collaborating with stylist Kellon Deryck, Mega shared a glimpse at her Pride-inspired hair, writing, "Happy pride month hotties."

Posing for some selfies and a video that captured the full extent of her color, Megan shook out her new purple waves. Deryck shared the complete details behind the "fun with color" look, writing that the style was the first time he had ever experimented with that particular color combo. To get the coloring, he used multiple shades from Guy Tang, including a base of Purple Raven, and the addition of hues including Mint of Steel and Cosmic Coral.

In keeping with her colorful Pride-inspired hair, Megan wore a matching makeup palette, including orange eye shadow that featured an inner-corner highlight, and pink lips outlined in a dark shade of rose liner. Wearing the look to the All Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, she shared a few images from the day's event, writing, "Today was a good day."

Fans will have to wait and see whether the rainbow hair sticks around past Pride, but it's clear that Megan isn't afraid to try something new. In the past, she's debuted dye jobs in shades including pink, red, and platinum blonde.

Admire the completely colorful look, below.