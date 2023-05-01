Amanda Seyfried at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Muse...
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

The Best Beauty Looks From The 2023 Met Gala

Amanda Seyfried, Emily Ratajkowski, Yara Shahidi, and more.

The Met Gala may be known as “fashion’s biggest night”, but that doesn’t mean that beauty doesn’t get equal shine. The 2023 festivities to celebrate the new Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibit, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", which of course means the red carpet honors a very specific dress code, “in honor of Karl”.

Early to arrive on the red carpet were Penélope Cruz and Dua Lipa, who set an precedent of understated glamour in keeping with a trend of Chanel brides and ethereal gowns in many shades of white, black, and baby pink arriving on the steps of the Met. Also trending on the first Monday in May are many Chanel fashion show French girl beauty staples including black eyeliner, glowing skin, red lips, and of course, black headbands and bows.

See the best beauty moments from the 2023 Met Gala red carpet below, and keep checking back for more.

Penélope Cruz

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja Cat

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi B

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paris Hilton

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

FKA Twigs

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Allison Williams

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lizzo

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim Petras

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Precious Lee

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Salma Hayek

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ice Spice

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anok Yai

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images