The Best Beauty Looks From The 2023 Met Gala

The Met Gala may be known as “fashion’s biggest night”, but that doesn’t mean that beauty doesn’t get equal shine. The 2023 festivities to celebrate the new Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibit, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", which of course means the red carpet honors a very specific dress code, “in honor of Karl”.

Early to arrive on the red carpet were Penélope Cruz and Dua Lipa, who set an precedent of understated glamour in keeping with a trend of Chanel brides and ethereal gowns in many shades of white, black, and baby pink arriving on the steps of the Met. Also trending on the first Monday in May are many Chanel fashion show French girl beauty staples including black eyeliner, glowing skin, red lips, and of course, black headbands and bows.

See the best beauty moments from the 2023 Met Gala red carpet below, and keep checking back for more.

